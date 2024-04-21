ARTHRITIS SUBJECT OF STRATFORD LIBRARY TALK

“Common Causes of Arthritis” Set For May 1

The Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street, will present an informative health care lecture about “The Common Causes of Arthritis” on Wednesday, May 1 at 11 am . The program is free and open to the public and one of dozens of free, health-related programs offered annually by the library.

Guest speaker Adam S Driesman, MD is a fellowship-trained adult hip and knee surgeon who focuses on treating people of all ages who suffer from debilitating hip or knee conditions. He understands these ailments not only limit mobility, but can drastically affect quality of life, preventing one from enjoying many activities. As a physician, he pledges to take the time to listen to your story, understand what is important to you, and develop a plan to get you back on your feet. He uses surgery as a last resort, when other treatments are no longer working.

Dr. Driesman was born and raised in Fairfield County. He attended Brown University’s selective 8-year Program in Liberal Medical Education, earning both his undergraduate and medical degrees. He completed his Orthopedic Residency at NYU and an Advanced Fellowship in Adult Hip and Knee Reconstruction under the tutelage of Dr. Douglas Dennis, an early pioneer of total knee replacement. Throughout his training, Dr. Driesman performed over 1,000 procedures, ranging from minimally invasive hip arthroscopy to complex knee revisions. He has presented and lectured at medical meetings for the Eastern Orthopedic Association, American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, American Academy of Hip and Knee Surgeons, and the Orthopaedic Trauma Association.

“The Common Causes of Arthritis” will be held in the Stratford Library Lovell Room beginning at 11 am on Wednesday, May 1. For further information call the library at 203.385.4162 or visit: www.stratfordlibrary.org.