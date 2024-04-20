Stratford Library Offers “Roots of Black Music”

Musician/Song Writer Karlus Trapp Performs May 3

The Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street in Stratford will offer a special music history concert, “The Roots of Black Music in America”, on Friday, May 3 at 7 pm. The concert, featuring musician Karlus Trapp, is free and open to the public.

Producer, songwriter, teacher & troubadour Karlus Trapp presents his delightful, educational and entertaining 100-year journey back through time for Stratford audiences. Trapp offers a fresh perspective through song, story and history to learn about the music of America’s black musical giants. Hear Scott Joplin during the birth of Ragtime. Dance to the Charleston in the 1920’s. Play air guitar with Chuck Berry or sing along with the Supremes in the 1960’s. Warning: Attending this show you may find yourself smiling, humming or tapping your feet for hours afterward…and you’ll be surprised what you may learn!

“The Roots of Black Music in America” will take place in the Stratford Library Lovell Room from 7-8 pm on May 3. Doors open at 6:30 pm. General seating.

For further information call the library at: 203.385.4162 or visit: www.stratfordlibrary.org.