Stratford

 "MANAGING MONEY MATTERS" AT STRATFORD LIBRARY APRIL 30

Apr 19, 2024

 The Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street in Stratford, Connecticut will offer “Managing Money Matters” with guest speaker Patrina Dixon on Tuesday, April 30 at 6:30 pm.  Dixon, an author, blogger, YouTuber and podcaster

will give the tools and information to help individuals make their financial goals a reality.  Learn tips and strategies to master managing cash flow and increase your savings. The workshop is free and open to the public.

     Patrina Dixon is a Certified Financial Education Instructor, Registered Financial Consultant and two-time #1 Best Selling Author and International Speaker.  As Founder and CEO of “It’$ My Money”, her own local

Connecticut TV show, Dixon and her team are on a mission to help people transform their lives by mastering money management skills. She has been featured in Black Enterprise, Yahoo Finance, Real Simple, and Fox61.

Dixon has taught personal finance workshops in high schools, colleges, universities, businesses, prisons, detention homes, from Rhode Island to New York to Texas and as far as Trindad and Tobego.  She attended the

University of Hartford’s Barney School of Business, holds a Financial Management from Cornell University and a Licensed Insurance Agent in CT.  She is also an alum of the GoldmanSachs One Billion Black Women – Black in

Business Program. 

     “Managing Money Matters” will begin at 6:30 pm in the Stratford Library Lovell Room on April 30.  It is free but registration is required at: https://stratfordlibrary.libcal.com/event/11750124.

