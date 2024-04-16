Stratford Library Hosts Edible Wild Plants Program April 25



The Stratford Library will host a special workshop “Edible Wild Plans and Fungi of Spring”,

an informative and entertaining seasonal presentation on Thursday, April 25 at 6:30 pm. The

program is free and open to the public.

As the warmer temperatures and longer days of spring unfold, many tender, young edible

shoots, plants, flowers, and even a few fungi awaken a forager’s senses and delight. At the

Library program, attendees will learn how to identify, sustainably harvest, and prepare the wild

foods of spring, from invasive bamboo shoots to the lemony tang of fresh wood sorrel, including

some of the early edible fungi of the season.

Guest speakers for the program are “The 3 Foragers”, a family from southeastern

Connecticut who have been identifying, photographing, and cooking with the edible plants and

fungi of New England for more than 18 years. Their educational slideshow will focus on family-

friendly, environmentally sustainable harvest of both native and invasive species of plants, and

ways to incorporate these foods into a diet with original recipes.

“Edible Wild Plans and Fungi of Spring” will be held in the Stratford Library Lovell Room

on April 25 from 6:30-8 pm. All are invited to attend but reservations at:

https://stratfordlibrary.libcal.com/event/11974910.

For further information call the Library at 203.385.4162 or visit: www.stratfordlibrary.org.

