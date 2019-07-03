Bridgeport News: Yoot Robberies

2019-07-02 @ 9: 47PM A teen victim of a robbery called 911. Shortly afterwards, officers were dispatched to the 700 block Chopsey Hill Road where they met a victim who reported being robbed without weapons by two juveniles on bicycles, one of which was known to the victim. Given the suspects’ name, Police then went to the home of the potential suspect to speak with the parents. The parents assisted Police in locating their child and after a brief broadcast, the juvenile suspects where located on bikes riding throughout the city. Shortly after, both suspects were brought to the police station where the victim positively identified both suspects as the persons’ who robbed the victim. The victim’s bike was recovered while the 2 juvenile bikes were taken and kept as evidence. Both Juveniles were transported to the Youth Bureau. The age of the juveniles are unknown at this time.

This news report is made possible by: