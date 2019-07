2019-07-13 @ 11:00pm–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters called to the 200 block of Pearl Street for a possible structure fire, smoke reported on the 3rd floor. Firefighters arrive to find an odor of smoke and a burned resident. Firefighters investigate and find the fire was possibly on the outside of the structure and are taking care of it. If you parked blocking the hydrant at Kossuth and Berkshire the police have a surprise for you!

This news report is made possible by: