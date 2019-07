2019-07-13 @ 11:29pm–#Bridgeport–Police received a call for a street fight in the 800 block of Kossuth Street (near Arctic Street). Updated reports said there were shots fired. Police were already on Pearl Street for a structure fire and were quickly on the scene and found two people shot. One went to the hospital by private vehicle and the second person was treated and transported by EMS. A firearm was recovered from the scene. The condition of the two victims is not known at this time.