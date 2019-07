2019-07-14 @ 2:29pm–#Bridgeport CT– There was a fire on the third floor of a large apartment complex at 50 Monroe Street. Firefighter’s quick response kept the fire contained to the one apartment. Deputy Fire Chief Ronald Rolfe said that the people in that apartment probably won’t be able to return to their apartment and that they are still assessing if everyone else can return to the other apartments. Animal Control was called for two rescued cats. There were no reported injuries.