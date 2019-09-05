Bridgeport News: Man Shot In The Head

POLICE UPDATE: 2:34pm, shots were fired near 2298 Main Street. A 34 year old male victim was struck once in the face by gunfire, and was alert and talking to officers on the scene. The victim was transported to St. Vincent’s Medical Center for treatment and he is expected to survive. Detectives are collecting evidence at the scene and are interviewing witnesses. Based on information gathered so far, this does not appear to be a random shooting and the victim who was struck by gunfire was the intended target. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS(8477).

