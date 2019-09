UPDATE: The pursuit exited in Black Rock down towards Captain’s Cove coming to an end at St. Mary’s by the Sea. There was a short teen-hunt, police quickly apprehended four boys and one girl after a brief search. I over-heard the owner of the car saying it was the second time it was stolen.

2019-09-21@6:37pm–#Bridgeport CT– A pursuit starting on Fairfield Avenue wound up on I-95 northbound exiting East Main now going southbound on I-95.