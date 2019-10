2019-10-25@10:00PMish– First responders were called to Steuben Street which is a one-way street between East Main and Pembroke Street. A sedan slammed into the rear of a Jeep Grand Cherokee, and peeled back the hood of the sedan back onto the windshield. EMTs evaluated and talked the 2 adults and a child to go to the hospital, they did not appear to be seriously injured. Speed may have been a factor, police are investigating.