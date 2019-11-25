Bridgeport Cops To Enforce Click It Or Ticket

Bridgeport, CT— With the biggest travel holidays upon us, The Bridgeport Police Department will be joining national and local enforcement agencies to promote safe driving and increase the protection of all motorists.

Beginning Monday November 25th until Monday December 2nd , state and local law enforcement agencies across the nation are stepping up enforcement to crack down on motorists who aren’t wearing their seat belts.

Police Chief A. J. Perez said, “Connecticut’s Department of Transportation reports that seat belt use increased significantly from 90.3% in 2017 to an all-time high of 93.7% during the May 2019 mobilization. We encourage road safety all year-round, but the holiday season is a heavily trafficked time of year; we want to remind residents to always wear their seatbelts. Our partnership with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) continues to help with that initiative.”

With the Thanksgiving Weekend upon us, Connecticut’s law agencies intend to promote safe driving and increase the protection of all motorist. Connecticut law requires all drivers and passengers in the front seat, regardless of the occupant’s age, as well as all children under 16 in all positions to wear seatbelts. Fines start at a minimum of $92 for first offense.

To help prevent crash fatalities, the Bridgeport Police will step-up enforcement and crack down on those who don’t wear their seat belts.

Bridgeport Police will be out on the roads enforcing the State Occupant Protection laws and issuing citations to those who are unbuckled. Arrive to Thanksgiving Diner Safe and Sound: Buckle up-Every Trip. Every Time

For more information on the Click It or Ticket campaign, please visit www.nhtsa.gov.

