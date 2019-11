2019-11-24@1:50pm–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters don’t normally go to calls when a person is shot but this time it was out their front door. The police’s shot spotter activated (Google it if you don’t know what it is) in the 100 block of Wood Avenue. Firefighters then located the victim in the parking lot of the tire store right across the street. It appears the victim has non-life-threatening injuries. A person in a blue vehicle is responsible for the shooting.