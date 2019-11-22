Homicide In Bridgeport

Police UPDATE: Today at 1013 hours, a shooting incident was reported at 49 Mill Hill Avenue. A male called 911 stating he had just shot his roommate. Officers responded to the scene and found a 53 year old male deceased inside the first floor of the residence. The victim appears to have sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. The 911 caller remained on scene and was detained by police without incident. This male is cooperating with detectives and is not being charged at this time pending further investigation. Detectives secured a search warrant for the residence and are processing a crime scene.

2019-11-22@10:13am–#Bridgeport CT– Police were called to 49 Mill Hill Avenue for a person shot. The suspect has surrendered to police. Police spokesperson Terron Jones said the victim is deceased. The suspect nor the victim has not been identified at this time. Detectives are still investigating.