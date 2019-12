2019-12-23@9:59pm–A Sanford Place resident ordered a pizza. When the delivery was made the customer said the deliveryperson took their Yorkie. When they called the pizza company they told the customer to call the police. I want to see how they handle that pizza promise. Now, at 10:12pm more than likely unrelated a car was stolen with the keys in the car at the Main Street pizza place.

