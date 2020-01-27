Bridgeport News: 2 Shot-1 Dies In Greene Homes Shooting

2020-01-26 @ 5:37pm–#Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport Police were notified via Shot Spotter of shots fired on Highland Avenue. Officers responded to the scene and located a male victim down on Highland Avenue adjacent to building #5 of Greene Homes, and a second victim down inside the Greene Homes complex. The first victim identified as Myreke Kenion, 18 was shot at least once and was transported to St. Vincent’s Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. The second victim, a 21 year old male was transported to Bridgeport Hospital and underwent surgery for gunshot wounds to the chest and leg. Detectives attempted to speak to the surviving victim, but his father refused to allow police to talk to him. Detectives are processing a crime scene on Highland Avenue and are actively pursuing leads in the case. Anyone with information about this shooting incident is asked to call Detective Heanue 203-581-5242 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

(Press release)