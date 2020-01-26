Bridgeport News: Burglary Arrest

#Bridgeport CT–On January 23, 2020, at 1130AM, detectives from the Bridgeport Police robbery/burglary squad observed Alison Hohn 6/10/84 walking on Eaton St. Hohn had been wanted for questioning in a number of burglaries in the north end of Bridgeport and in Fairfield and detectives were conducting surveillance in the area in response to a recent spike of residential burglaries.

Hohn was observed forcing entry into a residence on Eaton Street and was taken into custody inside the home. Detectives were assisted by members of the Bridgeport Police patrol division and Fairfield Police.

Hohn confessed to four burglaries in the area and has been linked to five additional burglaries in Bridgeport and Fairfield. He has been charged with 1 count of burglary and arrest warrants are pending for additional burglaries committed in the area.