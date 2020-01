UPDATE: The vehicle was located abandoned at Broadbridge Avenue & Barnum Avenue in Stratford.

2020-01-20@12:08am–#Bridgeport CT–#cttraffic– Police are pursing a stolen Lexus out of West Haven. The pursuit started when they almost hit a police officer. The pursuit went down Park Avenue down side roads, onto Main to Chopsey onto Route 8/25 then onto I-95 northbound but Bridgeport Police broke off the pursuit at the town line.