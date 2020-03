#Ansonia CT– The Ansonia Police Department is looking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult. Brandon Maloney, age 30, a black male, 6’3” tall, 260pounds, black hair, and brown eyes with a mustache and beard. Brandon was last seen in Waterbury on Friday, February 28th. His family is concerned for his well-being. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885.