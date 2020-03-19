Bridgeport News: Threats Made To Nursing Home

2020-03-18@3:24pm–#Bridgeport CT– Wednesday afternoon, police received a call from the Jewish Senior Housing at 4200 Park Avenue that a man came to visit his father and made threats to the staff that he was going to shoot them, according to multiple radio reports. No gun was seen by the staff. Radio reports said he was violating the “Elderly Visiting Rights”. When I arrived on the scene a man was seen in the back of a police car talking with the officer. He appeared to be detained but was not handcuffed. I reached out to police for more information but I have not heard back from them.