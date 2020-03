2020-03–19@5:11am–#Bridgepoort CT– Police say two people were shot while in their home by someone who shot into the home from the outside the 400 block of Dogwood Avenue. The two were shot in the leg and the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Anyone with information are asked to contact BPT PD via 203-576-TIPS (8477).

