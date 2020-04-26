Bridgeport News: Fire In An Abandoned House

2020-04-26@5:30pm–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters were called to a fire in the 1300 block of Iranistan Avenue (near Behanm Avenue). When firefighters arrived they had smoke showing from the front door and discovered a fire in the basement. The fire extended to the first floor but they quickly extinguished the fire. Their primary and secondary searches found no one inside the house. There was a fire in the same home a year ago but the building has been vacant since. There were no reported injuries and the fire marshal was called to investigate the cause of the fire.