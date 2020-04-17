Bridgeport News: First Responders Show Appreciation

2020-04-16#Bridgeport CT– Today the city of Bridgeport first-responders traveled in a caravan with lights and sirens to visit St Vincent’s Medical Center and Bridgeport Hospital in an act of appreciation to salute frontline healthcare workers and to recognize patients that are currently in their care at the hospitals due to COVID-19.

Neighborhood residents were encouraged to beep, clap, wave. The city also requested that onlookers follow social distancing guidelines, and either stay in their vehicles or remain 6’ apart.