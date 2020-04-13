Bridgeport News: Multi-Town Pursuit Ends In Bridgeport

2020-04-13@1:40am—#Bridgeport CT– Norwalk police located a stolen silver Jaguar but broke off on I-95 northbound. Westport and state police pursued the vehicle into Fairfield but lost the car in Bridgeport off exit 26. An alert Bridgeport Police officer located the car when the “BOLO” (Be On The Look Out) went out near buildings 5 and 6 at PT Barnum Housing. The suspects fled towards building 12. Additional Bridgeport Police officers arrived and located the suspect on St. Stephen’s Road where they capture 3 suspects.