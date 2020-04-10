Bridgeport News: Structure Fire

2020-04-10@7:53am–#Bridgeport CT– #ctfire– Firefighters were met with heavy fire on all three floors of a two and a half story residence at 746/750 Railroad Avenue. A second alarm was immediately called which brings additional staffing and provides mutual aid from surrounding towns to staff the emptied firehouses. There were no reported injuries. The Red Cross was called to care for the immediate needs of the families and the fire marshal was called to investigate the cause of the fire. Special thanks to Garth Trotto on the notifications and Allen Jelliffe for providing the video.