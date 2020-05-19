Bridgeport News: 3 Year Old Found-Parents NOT Located

2020-05-19–#Bridgeport– This morning a citizen on Hewitt Street called police to report he found a 3-year-old child. Westport K-9 assisted in an attempted reverse track to locate the child’s residence but was unsuccessful. It wasn’t clear if the child was wandering or if was dropped off. The child was transported to Bridgeport Hospital and Department of Children and Families were notified.

At this time police still have not been notified of any missing children. The child is described as Hipsanic male, long hair wearing a red Champion sweatshirt, red pants with black/green sneakers.

