Bridgeport News: 9 ATVs Seized

BRIDGEPORT, CT – Mayor Ganim announces the seizure of eight dirt bikes and one quad in an effort to stop residents from illegally operating ATV’s on city streets. The seizure is the result of an operation conducted by a designated Bridgeport Police detail. Dirt-bikes and quads have been increasingly visible throughout the city driving recklessly on city streets, disobeying traffic signals, disobeying stop signs and boxing in vehicles. As a matter of public safety, recognizing numerous resident complaints, the illegal actions and possibility for public harm led the Bridgeport Police Department to institute a Dirt-Bike/Quad detail. This detail targets dirt bikes and All-Terrain Vehicles, or mini-cycles operating illegally in the City of Bridgeport as outlined by the ordinance passed in September of 2019. On May 4 th the Bridgeport Police Taskforce Officers located and seized four (4) illegally operated dirt-bikes. The first operating in Nanagoat Park in the Hollow, two others in the vicinity of Park and Wood Avenues and the last one on Houston Avenue. The Taskforce again organized on May 7 th in which five (5) illegally operated ATV’s were located and seized. The first two were dirt-bikes located on Benham Avenue, the third a dirt-bike and the fourth a quad was operating on State Street and Lee Avenue. The last dirt-bike was operating on Shell Street. All illegal ATV’s were seized, towed and all operators were issued a $500.00 fine for violation of the City Ordinance. The City will continue to address this illegal activity to ensure positive quality of life and public safety.