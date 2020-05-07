Westport News: Narcotics Charges

At approximately 2:00 am on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, an officer on routine patrol on Post

Road East observed a vehicle commit several motor vehicle violations. A check of this vehicle’s

registration additionally returned its status as suspended by the Connecticut DMV. A motor

vehicle stop was initiated and the operator of the vehicle was identified as Owen Hines. In the

course of speaking with Hines, he admitted to recently purchasing narcotics. Ultimately

recovered from Hines’ person were a total of 44 wax folds of suspected heroin (weighing

approximately 10 grams) that had been separated into multiple bundles. Also recovered was

approximately 0.7 grams of suspected crack cocaine. Presumptive tests for both suspected

narcotic substances indicated a positive result for the presence of heroin and cocaine

respectively. Hines was also found to be in possession of over $800.00 in cash in various

denominations as well as two cellular phones.

Based on officers’ findings at the scene, Hines was taken into custody. Hines was

charged with 21a-277(a) Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell and 21a-279(a) Possession

of Narcotics. Bond was set at $10,000.00 which he was able to post. Hines is scheduled to be

arraigned at Bridgeport Superior Court, 1061 Main Street, at 9:00 am on the morning of

Wednesday May 27, 2020.