Bridgeport Food Distribuion

WHO: Mayor Ganim, Connecticut Food Bank, Bridgeport City Council, Bridgeport Police Department, Bridgeport Fire Department, Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center, Bridgeport Regional Business Council, Bass Pro Shops

WHAT: Drive-Thru Mobile Pantry event to distribute approximately 32 TONS of food/ 50,000 meals to Bridgeport residents in collaboration with the Connecticut Food Bank and community partners.

Refuge Temple Church will also be hosting a “Community Drive By Grocery Giveaway” for the first 100 families.

WHEN: Thursday, May 7th 10:00AM- 2:00PM

WHERE: Bass Pro Shop Parking Lot

1 Bass Pro Dr

Bridgeport, CT 06608

Refuge Temple Church at 3050 Main Street Bridgeport 11:00am

*Mobile Food Pantries are while supplies last.

Participants are required to stay in their vehicle as Food Pantry volunteers will bring or place groceries in your car.

Both events are “no questions asked.” In these challenging times, no one should go hungry, please care for yourself and your family.

