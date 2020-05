2020-05-06@10:22pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a break-in on Sanford Place in the Hollow while the homeowner was home. The homeowner hid in a bedroom and called the police. The suspect was in the basement but fled before police arrived.

Police across America are reporting that home burglaries are down due to everyone being home, but they are also reporting car thefts on the rise.

