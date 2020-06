2020-06-19@12:30PMish–#Bridgeport CT– Police say a four-year-old child got stuck in a vehicle power window in the 2400 block of Fairfield Avenue. A bystander was able to break the glass freeing the child w. The child is in critical but stable condition and being transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital with the family. This was an accident, the child was playing with the window switch, we remind parents to please be cognizant of children in the vehicle.

