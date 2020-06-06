Bridgeport News: Tree Causes House Fire

2020-06-06@8:30 #Bridgeport CT–This morning the Bridgeport Emergency Communication Center received a call regarding a possible structure fire. Upon arrival the fire department noticed a large tree that fell down ripping the primary wires down that sparked a house fire at 331 Griffin Av. The first unit on scene reported smoke showing from the attic of a 1 1/2 story wood frame dwelling. It was at this point Officers realized there were live wires down. The fire was quickly knocked down. All occupants were out of the home when firefighters arrived. Salvage covers were used to reduce water damage to the first floor. No injuries occurred and the Fire Marshals Division is currently conducting the investigation. UI responded to secure power and remove the tree.

