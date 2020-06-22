Fairfield Firefighters Battle A Large Brush Fire

Fire Department UPDATE: At 8:54PM PM the Fairfield Emergency Communications Center received a call from a resident at 36 Chestnut Street reporting a fire in the rear of her house. Car 3 Engines 1, 2, 3, and 4, Ladder 2 and Rescue 1 were dispatched. While responding Car 3 could see a large column of smoke in the area and called for Engine 5 to be added to the assignment. Fairfield Car 2 also responded to the command post.

Car 3, under the command of Assistant Chief Erik Kalapir, arrived on scene at 9:02PM and reported heavy fire in the rear of 36 Chestnut street and established command. Units immediately deployed hand lines to protect the homes on Chestnut Street and start the initial attack on the fire. Residents reported to first arriving units they had heard fireworks going off in the area shortly before seeing the fire. As additional units arrived, fire began to spread across a large area of marsh between Chestnut Street and Grasmere Avenue involving a portion of the Metro North railroad tracks. All train traffic was stopped in the area.Bridgeport Fire Department Engines 4 and 7, Ladders 5 and 11 and Norwalk Fire Department Truck 1 all responded to the scene to assist with operations fighting the stubborn fire from three different locations.

Utilizing multiple hand lines and master streams the fire was brought under control at 10:25PM. Train traffic on the Metro North Line was restored shortly after. Three firefighters suffered minor injuries, two were treated on scene and the other was transported to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment by American Medical Response and later released. Westport, Stratfield, and Southport Fire departments provided mutual aid for coverage of the Town while units were on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

