Bridgeport News: 1993 Homicde Arrest

#Bridgeport CT– This evening, Danarius Dukes (DOB: 7/4/1976 of 62 May Street, Bridgeport) was arrested and charged with the 1993 murder of Theodore “Teddy” Edwards. Teddy was a 77-year-old janitor that worked the overnight hours at Duchess restaurant at 35 Boston Avenue. The evidence, in this case, shows that Dukes and three others devised a plan to rob the manager of the restaurant after closing time. To carry out their plan, Dukes hid in the bathroom with a gun. He emerged once all the patrons had gone. Instead of finding the manager, he found Teddy. Dukes shot Teddy twice, once in the head and once in the chest. Teddy’s body was discovered at about 5:15 a.m. the following morning (12/6/93) by a delivery man.

Dukes is charged with Murder and Felony Murder. He is being held on a $2,000,000 bond. An additional arrest is expected.

This arrest is the result of the determined efforts of several generations of investigators. Most recently, it is the outstanding work of our State’s Attorney, Joseph Corradino, and Senior Assistant State’s Attorney David Applegate, along with Assistant United States Attorney Rahul Kale that made this arrest possible.