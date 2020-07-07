Trumbull News: Amazon Facility To Bring Changing Traffic Conditions

#Trumbull CT– As Amazon is nearing completion of its multi-million dollar warehouse and distribution facility in Trumbull, CT and motorists are being warned to be aware of the changing traffic conditions that will bring increased volume on Main Street (Route 25) near the Monroe town line.

Although an official opening date has not yet been announced, residents and motorists traveling in the area of Main Street and Spring Hill Road will notice more activity as the extensive $11 million renovation work at 7120 Main Street is in its final stages. The police department will be posting officers in this area to monitor changes in traffic volume and ensure that all driveways and intersections remain clear and that traffic control signals work effectively to allow motorists to pass through this area with minimal delay. This will be a significant change in conditions at this intersection, where this building has been vacant for almost ten (10) years, with no traffic or activity on the site.

The new facility will bring a number of delivery vehicles, as well as employees traveling to and from the property, using both the Main Street driveways and the Spring Hill Road intersection at various hours throughout the day. It is expected that the Amazon facility will open and begin operating later this month.

