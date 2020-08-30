Bridgeport News: Stabbing

#Bridgeport CT–2020-08-29@ 01:15am–Aan officer patrolling in the area of Park Street Friday night came upon a male who was stabbed multiple times in the torso and face. This 44 year old male was transported to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment of severe stab wounds and blood loss. The victim is expected to survive. Officers on the scene learned that the stabbing occurred at 105 Park Street and was the result of a domestic dispute between the male victim and his girlfriend. The girlfriend, identified as Trysh Brown 8/24/89, was on the scene at 105 Park Street and admitted to stabbing her boyfriend after a dispute over her minor daughter. Brown was placed under arrest and transported to booking. She is charged with Assault 1st Degree. Bond is set at $50,000. Detectives secured a search warrant for 105 Park Street and processed a crime scene at this location.

