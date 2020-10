2020-10-11@8:42pm–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– A car was struck on Black Rock Turnpike near the church and one of the drivers fled. The victim said their cars was sparking as it fled. A short time later the fleeing car was located on the Merritt Parkway near exit 46 by the rest area fully engulfed in flames. The parkway is currently closed while firefighters extinguish the fire.

