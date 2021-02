2021-02–15@11:31pm–#Bridgeport CT–#ctfire–Firefighters were called to a multi-family fire on the east side at Arctic and William Street. Firefighters were met with heavy fire on both the first and second floor and a defensive attacked was called as well as a second alarm. The assistant fire chief told me that everyone safely made it out of the building. There were no reported injuries. The fire marshal was called to investigate the fire.