Bridgeport News: Suspect Wanted For Shooting Arrested After Pursuit/Crash

2021-02-24@10:45am– #Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– A suspect wanted in a shots fired incident in Bridgeport’s east side was apprehend along with the firearm recovery after a pursuit and crash on Tunxis Hill Cutoff and Villa Avenue. The car was being pursued by Bridgeport Police on North Avenue when the suspect turned onto Tunxis Hill Cutoff and crashed into a pickup truck at the intersection (Stop and Shop Gas, Stop and Shop, Andres Diner are at this intersection). The suspect was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Bridgeport Police said in a statement “Today, at 1045 hours, a Shotspotter activation occurred on Helen Street. Officers on patrol located the vehicle and driver responsible for the shooting incident and attempted a motor vehicle stop. The driver fled from the police and was pursued. The pursuit continued through Bridgeport and into the Town of Fairfield. The suspect driver collided with a motorist at the intersection of Tunxis Hill Road and Villa Avenue. The suspect, now identified as Mark Anthony Febres 9/17/95 was taken into custody. The operator of the vehicle Febres struck sustained minor injuries. Febres was transported to St. Vincent’s Medical Center with life-threatening injuries to his legs and pelvis. A firearm and shell casings were located on Febres person and in the vehicle. Fairfield police are handling the motor vehicle accident in their town and Bridgeport Police will charge Febres with weapons and motor vehicle charges. Febres is currently out on bond for attempted murder after he stabbed his estranged girlfriend. The motive for today’s shooting incident is under investigation”.