2021-03-07@11:34pm–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– What was going to be a relaxing evening around the fireplace turned out to be chaos after the fire got out of control and extended to the home and attic. Firefighters were quick on the scene and kept the fire from spreading throughout the home. There were no reported injuries. The fire was recalled in about 45 minutes. The building inspector was called to the scene.

