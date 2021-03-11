Fairfield News: High Rise Fire In Fairfield

2021-03-11@9:47pm–#Fairfield CT–#ctfire–Firefighters received an alarm and a pull station at The Alto, a new apartment complex at 1401 Kings Highway next to the Metro Train Station. Firefighters found on their arrival light smoke showing from the roof. Firefighters quickly made access to the sixth floor porch area where the found a fire that appears to have extended from a decorative fire place into the structure. The building was evacuated and firefighters worked to see which apartments can be reoccupied, a number of them below the fireplace received smoke and water damage. Bridgeport Fire Department assisted in the labor intensive efforts. There were no injuries reported and the fire marshal was called to investigate the cause of the fire.