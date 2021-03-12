Fairfield News: Fight Brings Out Heavy Police Presence On Grasmere Avenue

#Fairfield CT– On 3/11/2021 at approximately 3:15pm a Fairfield resident called police to report a fight with weapons on Grasmere Avenue. The complainant reported seeing several males running south on Grasmere Avenue who appeared to be chasing each other with “weapons”. The complainant then stated the males, one which had a machete, ran back into a house on Grasmere Avenue. Given the complainant’s description of multiple people involved and a weapon displayed, a larger police response was dispatched to the area.

Police Officers arrived on scene and detained all the individuals identified in this incident. Through investigation it was determined several males, Sean Beltran (19), Alex Bueno (18) and Arteyrius Smith (18) had traveled to a specific house on Grasmere Ave in a continuation of a previous dispute. The residents of the home, Dominic Caban (19) and another juvenile male, came out to speak with Bueno and ultimately displayed a machete when the conversation became confrontational. Caban and the juvenile male began chasing Bueno to Longview Ave where Beltran and Smith were standing.

Shortly after the chase, Caban and the juvenile male ran home. Caban stated they ran home after hearing police sirens and did not immediately come out of their home at police request for fear of consequence. A 29-inch machete was recovered from the home adjacent to where the juvenile male was hiding. Police Officers detained Beltran, Bueno and Smith without incident as they were observed entering a car on Longfellow Ave. Initially Sean Beltran attempted to provide officers with a fake name resulting in additional charges.

This incident appears to be isolated to the individuals involved and is related specifically to an ongoing altercation. There is no threat to the general public at this time.

The following arrests were made in connection with this incident:

Beltran, Sean– Interfering with an Officer (53a-181), Breach of Peace 2nd Degree (53a-181), Misdemeanor Summons Court date 3/23/21.

Bueno, Alex – Breach of Peace 2nd Degree (53a-181), Misdemeanor Summons Court date 3/23/21.

Caban, Dominic– Carrying Dangerous Weapon (53-206), Breach of Peace 2nd Degree (53a-181). Released on bond. Court date 3/26/21

Smith, Arteyrius– Breach of Peace 2nd Degree (53a-181), Misdemeanor Summons Court date 3/23/21.

Juvenile – Breach of Peace 2nd Degree (53a-181) – released on juvenile summons.

