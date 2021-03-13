Fairfield News: Dog Leash Restriction Lifted

#Fairfield CT– Fairfield’s First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick said today that after careful consideration, with the Town’s Director of Health, I have decided to lift restrictions requiring all dogs remain on leashes at our open spaces effective immediately. The Rules and Regulations for Open Space Properties will be restored to their pre-pandemic limits. Specifically dogs will be allowed off-leash pursuant to Section 14 (e), which requires all dogs to be kept under voice command or leash control at all times on open space areas and 14(f) All dogs shall be kept on leash if the animals are within 100 ft. of parking lots or picnic areas. Note: Effective April 1 dogs are not allowed on public beaches.

Note: Pets that cannot be controlled by voice commands must be kept on leash.



The decision to return to pre-pandemic rules and regulations is consistent with the State of CT Sector Rules and CDC guidance. State guidance allows low and moderate risk activities



CDC Guidance (excerpted)

Based on the limited information available to date, the risk of animals spreading COVID-19 to people is considered to be low.

Treat pets as you would other human family members – do not let pets interact with people outside the household.

