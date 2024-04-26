BLUMENTHAL & SULLIVAN CALL ON PRESIDENT TO ENFORCE STRONGER SANCTIONS AGAINST IRAN

[Hartford, CT] —U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Dan Sullivan (R-AK), members of the Senate Armed Services Committee, today called on President Biden to enforce stronger sanctions against Iran.

Citing Iran’s attacks on Israel on April 13, as well as the repeated attacks by Iran’s proxies on Israel and U.S. Navy ships, the senators detailed several ways the United States could enforce stronger sanctions against Iran and cripple their ability to fund aggression and terrorism.

“Since Hamas’ attack on October 7, 2023, our servicemen and women, our naval vessels, our other allies in the region, and international shipping have come under attack from Iranian funded, trained, coordinated, and assisted groups. And now, the Iranian attack against Israel demonstrably shows that our current approach to sanctions enforcement requires reassessment,” the Senators wrote. “We believe that the United States and our allies should increase pressure on Iran and limit to the greatest extent possible the revenues available for it to fund aggression and terrorism in the Middle East and beyond. This means, first and foremost, maximum enforcement of sanctions – especially in the oil and gas sector.”

Dear Mr. President:

We write to express our deep appreciation for the steadfast support and commitment shown by our allies and partners in Europe and the Middle East in defending Israel against the hostile attack perpetrated by Iran on April 13th. This defense of Israel was truly an exemplary performance. The swift and decisive response by the United States and our allies sends a clear message to Iran and its proxies that acts of aggression against Israel will not be tolerated.

The fact that 99% of the missiles and drones launched at Israel were defeated, however, should not be an excuse for complacency. We believe that the United States and our allies should increase pressure on Iran and limit to the greatest extent possible the revenues available for it to fund aggression and terrorism in the Middle East and beyond. This means, first and foremost, maximum enforcement of sanctions – especially in the oil and gas sector.

As you are aware, Iran manages to sell approximately $90 billion worth of sanctioned oil using that funding to support its network of proxies in the region, including Hamas, and build its own military capabilities – both of which directly undermine peace and stability in the region.

Increased pressure through sanctions enforcement could also encourage Iran to use its leverage with Hamas to release all 133 hostages who have now been held for more than 193 days and to acquiesce to an end of the conflict in Gaza.

Since Hamas’ attack on October 7, 2023, our servicemen and women, our naval vessels, our other allies in the region, and international shipping have come under attack from Iranian funded, trained, coordinated, and assisted groups. And now, the Iranian attack against Israel demonstrably shows that our current approach to sanctions enforcement requires reassessment.

We respectfully ask that you pursue the following:

· Fully sanction the “ghost fleet” of more than 300 oil tankers that permits Iran to evade sanctions.

· Sanction any third country ports accessed by ships transporting Iranian oil enroute to their final destinations.

· Sanction all entities headquartered in the PRC, including Hong Kong, that buy or finance the import of Iranian oil.

· Expand and enforce secondary sectoral sanctions on Iranian metals, petrochemicals, natural gas, natural gas condensates, and other smaller revenue sources, like Iran’s automotive sector.

· Expand secondary sanctions to the immediate family members of individuals sanctioned for terrorism and WMD-related activity.

· Raise the priority of shutting down Iranian revenue in relationships with all foreign governments, from security partners like the UAE to adversaries like China.

· Support S. 3197, the Iranian Sanctions Enforcement Act of 2023 that would create a funding mechanism for increased investigations, seizure, and sale of illicit Iranian oil.

Thank you for your consideration. We stand ready to work with you to stem the threat that the government of Iran poses to global peace, security, and freedom.