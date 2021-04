2021-04-26@1:28am– A person was shot in the arm on Platt Street.

@1:36am– Bridgeport Police received a call from Bridgeport Hospital that a woman came in with a gunshot wound. She received a graze to her neck. It is believed to have occurred in the Wentfield Park as she was driving by.

Both victims had non-life threatening injuries and police are investigating.

