Westport CT– On December 12, 2020, the Westport Police Department’s Detective Bureau received

information that a town resident was possibly downloading child pornography onto his electronic

devices. The detective investigating the matter was able to determine that the IP address of the

device(s) being utilized to download the suspected images did in fact come back to a home in

Westport.



A search warrant was applied for and granted to search the computers and electronic

devices at the address in question. A second search warrant was granted to search the computer

and electronic devices at the suspect’s office which is also located in Westport. During an

examination of the devices that were seized, images of suspected child pornography allegedly

downloaded by Michael Newman were located. Based upon the investigation, a warrant for Mr.

Newman’s arrest was completed and signed by a Superior Court Judge.



On the evening of May 21, 2021, Mr. Newman turned himself in at the Westport Police

Department. Per the warrant, he was charged with Obscenity, Possession of Child Pornography

in the Third Degree, and Promoting a Minor in Obscene Performance. Mr. Newman was

released after posting a $250,000.00 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned the morning of

Monday, May 24, 2021.

This press release was made possible by: