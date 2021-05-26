Westport CT– On December 12, 2020, the Westport Police Department’s Detective Bureau received
information that a town resident was possibly downloading child pornography onto his electronic
devices. The detective investigating the matter was able to determine that the IP address of the
device(s) being utilized to download the suspected images did in fact come back to a home in
Westport.
A search warrant was applied for and granted to search the computers and electronic
devices at the address in question. A second search warrant was granted to search the computer
and electronic devices at the suspect’s office which is also located in Westport. During an
examination of the devices that were seized, images of suspected child pornography allegedly
downloaded by Michael Newman were located. Based upon the investigation, a warrant for Mr.
Newman’s arrest was completed and signed by a Superior Court Judge.
On the evening of May 21, 2021, Mr. Newman turned himself in at the Westport Police
Department. Per the warrant, he was charged with Obscenity, Possession of Child Pornography
in the Third Degree, and Promoting a Minor in Obscene Performance. Mr. Newman was
released after posting a $250,000.00 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned the morning of
Monday, May 24, 2021.
