Stratford News: Bank Robberies Arrest

#Stratford CT– Between October and December of 2020 detectives from Stratford, Fairfield and New Canaan worked collaboratively on bank robbery investigations. Probable cause was developed to arrest Wayne Currier of New Canaan for his role in these robberies.

On 6/11/21 Currier was arrested by Stratford detectives and charged by warrant with the following; Currier was assigned a court date of bond was set at $200,000.R

Robbery first degree 10/13/20 Stratford Chase Bank Robbery first degree \

10/13/20 Fairfield People’s Bank Robbery first degree 10/28/20 New Canaan People’s Bank Robbery second degree

12/23/20 Stratford TD Bank Larceny second degree, cumulative

THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING-NO FURTHER INFORMATION