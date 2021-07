2021-07-04@2:19pm–#Bridgeport CT– #ctfire– Firefighters were called to 295 Benham Avenue for a structure fire. When firefighters arrived the reported heavy smoke showing. Everyone made it out safely and within 20 minutes firefighters had the fire under control. There were no reported injuries. Red Cross was called to the scene to take care of the occupant’s immediate needs. The fire marshal was called to investigate the cause of the fire.