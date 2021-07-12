Bridgeport News: Shooting Victims Identified

#Bridgeport CT–The 54-year-old murder victim from the Copa Restaurant on Lexington Avenue in Bridgeport Connecticut has been identified as Mr. Joselito Calderon. The 30-year-old non-fatal shooting victim has been identified as Mr. Niel Francisco. Calling Mr. Calderon’s death and Mr. Francisco’s assault tragic is an understatement. It is unacceptable. The Police Departments thoughts and prayers are with both victim’s family and friends.

The Bridgeport Police Department is actively investigating this crime in order to bring those responsible to justice. All resources are being utilized, including support & assistance from state and federal law enforcement partners.

I urge anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Heanue at 203-581-5242 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.