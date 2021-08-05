Bridgeport News: Copa Homicide Suspect Captured

2021-08-05@1:22pm–#Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport Police located a vehicle for a suspect allegedly wanted for the homicide at the Copa Restaurant at 181 Lexington Avenue around 1am on July 11, 2021. Bridgeport Police lost sight of the silver Mercedes traveling southbound near exit 29. A short time later Connecticut State Police located the car traveling northbound and pursued it according to radio reports. The car got off exit 32 and parked the vehicle behind 2420 Main Street Stratford and went into a store. Police located the man and took him into custody (wearing a red jacket was not such a good idea).